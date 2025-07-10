Stocks

Cattle Extending Push to Contract Highs on Wednesday

July 10, 2025 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are 22 cents to $1 higher on Wednesday. Cash trade saw very light $225 Southern action reported on Tuesday. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards, showed no sales on the 928 head, with bids of just $220. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.05 $1.72 at midday.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 8 cents to $311.40 on July 7.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $14.55. Choice boxes were down $3.55 to $389.49, while Select was quoted $3.52 at $374.94/cwt. Estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 118,000 head according to the USDA, with the weekly total at 232,000 head. That was 6,000 head below last week and 2,799 head lower vs. the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $220.200, up $0.225,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $217.700, up $0.875,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $217.625, up $1.000,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $320.850, up $1.725

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $320.400, up $1.225

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $318.300, up $1.050

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.