Cattle Extending Pull Back on Friday

Live cattle futures are continuing weakness on Friday with midday losses of $1.27 to $1.37 in the front months. Cash activity saw sales of $242-243 reported this week, steady to $1 higher in the South and $2-3 weaker in the North. This morning’s Fed Catte Exchange online auction showed sales of $242 on 40 of the 242 head offered using the BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle futures are down 52 cents to $2.80 so far on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $4.08 at $361.35 on September 3.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a total of 16,573 MT of beef sold in the week of August 28, a 6-week high. Shipments were at 11,486 MT, up slightly from last week.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Friday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $24.07. Choice boxes were down $3.16 at $411.05, while Select was just 79 cents lower to $386.98. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Thursday at 121,000 head, with the week to date total at 363,000 head. That was 17,308 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $235.675, down $1.275,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $237.225, down $1.325,

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $238.500, down $1.375,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $359.300, down $0.525

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $357.100, down $1.850

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle are at $355.275, down $2.800

