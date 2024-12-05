Cattle Extending Losses into Thursday

Live cattle futures are trading with $1.22 to $1.87 losses on Thursday’s midday. Thursday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed no sales on the 1,174 head listed. Bids ranged from $186-190 live. Outside of that, bids have been reported at $190.

Feeder cattle are posting losses of $1.50 to $1.60 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 44 cents from the day prior at $259.82 on December 3.

Weekly Export Sales data showed just 138 MT of beef sold for 2024 export, with 13,706 MT sold for 2025 in the week of 11/28. South Korea was the largest buyer of 2025 at 7,000 MT, with 3,000 MT sold to Japan. Shipments totaled 14,383 MT in that week, a 4-week low. The largest destination was South Korea at 3,900 MT, with 3,400 MT headed to Japan.

Monthly trade data from Census was released this morning, with October beef exports tallied at 241.1 million lbs when converted to a carcass basis, slightly below the same month last year.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday AM report. Choice boxes were down 31 cents to $308.02/cwt, with Select 47 cents higher @ $278.17. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $29.85. USDA estimated the Wednesday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000, bringing the week to date total to 367,000 head. That was down 3,000 head from last week and 10,631 head below the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $187.150, down $1.225,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $186.450, down $1.875,

Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $188.850, down $1.650,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $255.350, down $1.600

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle are at $254.125, down $1.575

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle are at $255.100, down $1.600

