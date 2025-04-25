Cattle Extending Gains into the Weekend

Live cattle futures are trading with 20 to 75 cent gains on Friday. Preliminary open interest was up 3,533 contracts on Thursday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week, with bids this morning being reported in KS at $210-213. Friday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed sales on two lots of the 1,346 head listed, at $214-216. Feeder cattle futures are up $1 to $1.50 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.73 on April 23, with the average price at $287.24.
Cold Storage data released on Thursday afternoon showed March 31 beef stocks at 426.882 million lbs. that was above the same period last year, but down per the seasonal pattern from February.
The Thursday afternoon National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was higher, as the Chc/Sel was at $15.77. Choice boxes were $1.46 higher at $335.16/cwt, with Select up $3.04 to $319.39. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 116,000 head for Thursday, taking the weekly total to 466,000 head. That is 11,000 head below the previous week and down 14,864 head from the same week last year.
Apr 25 Live Cattle are at $214.25, up $0.75,
Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $208.20, up $0.20,
Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $204.10, unch,
May 25 Feeder Cattle are at $290.125, up $1.050
Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $294.100, up $1.40
Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $293.15, up $1.375
