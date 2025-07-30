Cattle Extending Gains on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are posting 1.70 to $1.92 gains so far on at midday. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards, showed $237 sales on 215 of the 1,526 head offered, out of TX and KS. Feeder cattle futures are trading with contracts up $1.15 to $1.40 so far on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.27 to $332.20 on July 28.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back lower in the Wednesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $21.06. Choice boxes were quoted $1.14 lower at $363.05, while Select was down 49 cents to $341.99. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 113,000 head, taking the weekly total to 221,000. That was up 4,000 head from last week but 15,899 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $231.650, up $1.925,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $228.200, up $1.750,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $228.450, up $1.700,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $337.575, up $1.375

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $338.225, up $1.150

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $337.150, up $1.250

