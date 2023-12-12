News & Insights

Cattle Extending Gains another Triple Digits

December 12, 2023 — 02:49 pm EST

Front month cattle futures are up by $1.15 at midday adding to the recovery out of the weekend. USDA had no cash activity to report on Monday. The bulk of sales last week was near $171. 

Midday feeder cattle are trading $1.30 to $1.72 higher so far. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review showed 8.5k head were sold The CME Feeder Cattle Index weakened another $1.67 to $218.37 on 12/08. 

USDA’s AM Boxed Beef report had Choice boxes were $2.68 stronger for Tuesday though Select was 81 cents weaker. USDA reported the FI cattle slaughter at 126k head for Monday. That was 1k head more than both last week and the same Monday last year.  

 

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $167.875, up $0.900,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $169.025, up $1.125,

April 24 Cattle  are at $172.650, up $1.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.740, from $170.62 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $219.000, up $1.050

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $219.675, up $1.075

