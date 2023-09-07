Cattle Extending Bounce through Thursday

Midday fat cattle futures are another 45 to 72 cents in the black, though Dec is ~$1 off the session high. USDA confirmed some light cash trade on Wednesday with $183 reported in the WCB. Southern trade was limited on Wednesday. Thursday trading has feeder cattle $1.30 to $1.92 higher at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 32 cents weaker to $247.49.

US Beef exports during July dropped to a 6-year low of 240.1 million lbs. That was 11.1% below June and down 21.9% from last year.

Wednesday afternoon Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower with a $1.91 drop in Choice and a $1.93 lower Select quote. The ribs were shown at $523.79 and $429.04 respectively. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 257k head through Wednesday. That is 4,000 head below the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $183.700, up $1.000,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $187.400, up $0.900,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $191.225, up $0.850,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $255.250, up $2.100

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $258.750, up $2.275

