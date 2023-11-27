Cattle Extend the Black Friday Sale to Monday

Live cattle futures tried to rebound at the open, but faded lower just as fast, with contracts down $1 to $1.50. December is the exception, unch at midday, with options expiration this Friday. Cash action was tallied in a range of $176-177 last week, a $1-2 drop from the week prior. Much of today’s action is compiling showlists, and any cleanup from last week’s short week. Feeder cattle in collapse mode, with contracts down $3.85 to $4.30. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 44 cents on November 23 to $225.24.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher in the Monday morning release. Choice boxes were up 33 cents to $298.38, with Select $3.33 higher to $272.09. That narrowed the Chc/Sel spread to $26.29. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter for last week was 538,000 head. That was down 51,000 head compared to the same holiday week last year. Slaughter YTD is down 4.7% from last year at 29.189 million head.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $170.250, unch,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $169.950, down $1.025,

April 24 Cattle are at $172.025, down $1.275,

Cash Cattle Index was $177.000, from $178.00 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $215.475, down $3.850

