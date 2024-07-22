Cattle End with Strength on Monday

Live cattle futures came out of the Cattle on Feed report from Friday with gains of 82 cents to $1.325. Last week’s cash trade was 187-188.50 across the south last week, down $1 to 50 cents higher from the previous week. In the north, trade was $196-198, steady to down $2 from the week prior. Feeder cattle futures saw front months 60 to 80 cent gains. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.40 on July 19 at $256.67. Monday’s OKC Feeder Cattle auction showed 4,000 head sold, compared to 6,212 head last week and 6,683 head last year, with demand noted as good and price action steady to $4 higher.

Last Friday’s Cattle on Feed report showed June feeder placements at 1.564 million head, a 6.85% drop from last year, while marketings were down 8.74% at 1.786 million head. That took the on feed inventory to 11.304 million head on July 1, a 0.54% increase from last year despite ongoing liquidation of the cow herd.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Monday PM report, with Choice boxes down another 39 cents to $313.44/cwt and Select products $47 cents lower at $298.33. The Chc/Sel spread is at $15.12. USDA estimated Monday’s FI slaughter at 115,000 head. That was 3,000 head below last week and 7,865 head behind the same Monday last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $183.925, up $0.825,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $184.600, up $1.125,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $186.025, up $1.350,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $256.400, up $0.800,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $256.500, up $0.725,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $256.250, up $0.600,

