Cattle Easing Back Lower on Thursday

Live cattle futures are down 7 to 15 cents so far at midday, as bulls take a break. Cash trade has been slow this week, with some northern dressed action at $385 to 392 and live trade at $245, with light $237 live trade in KS. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,264 head, with bids of $235 in KS and $237 in CO. Feeder cattle futures are trading with losses of a tick to 75 cents across the front months on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 60 cents to $345.58 on August 19.

USDA will release Cattle on Feed data on Friday afternoon, with analysts looking for July placements at 8.9% below last year and marketings down 5.9% from 2024. August 1 on feed inventory is estimated to be down 2%.

Export Sales data showed a total of 10,133 MT in beef bookings in the week ending on August 14. Shipments were down to a 5 week low at 11,055 MT.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back to $23.42. Choice boxes were down $2.28 at $408.13, while Select was $1.55 higher to $384.71. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 118,000 head, taking the weekly total to 334,000 head. That was up 1,000 head from last week and 27,316 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $238.375, down $0.150,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $234.750, down $0.100,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $236.375, down $0.075,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $355.750, down $0.025

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $357.375, down $0.725

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $357.550, down $0.125

