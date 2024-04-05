Cattle Dropping Off Into Weekend

Midday cattle prices are down by as much as 2.2% so far for Friday. That has June futures are a net weekly $8.27 move lower. Feeders are also more than 2% in the red with prices $5.70 to $6.70 lower. USDA reported cash trade near $187 for Thursday citing the week’s bulk near $186-$187. The CME Feeder Cattle index for 43 was $2.17 stronger to $249.90.

The monthly Census data had Feb beef shipments at 244.1 million lbs vs 232.6m in Jan and 250.8m in Feb ’23. Accumulated shipments were at 477m lbs for the first two months.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $4.15 weaker in Choice on Thursday and were 87 cents lower in Choice. USDA’s FI cattle slaughter estimate for the week through Thursday was 474,000 head, compared to 483k head last week and 492k head during the same week last year.

April 24 Cattle are at $178.200, down $3.275,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $172.100, down $3.750,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $169.775, down $3.550,

Cash Cattle Index was $184.000, from $- last week

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $236.800, down $5.900

May 24 Feeder Cattle are at $237.175, down $6.700

