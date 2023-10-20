Cattle Drop Ahead of NASS Cattle on Feed Data

Feeder cattle were down by another triple digits of 0.7% to 1% on Friday. That left November futures at a net $9 loss for the week and more than 38% back down from LoC low to LoC high. Live cattle also closed red on the week’s last trade day, finishing 12c to $1.25 lower across the front months. December futures ended the week on a net $2.12 loss. October futures expire next Thursday, with no deliveries issued and 4.1k contracts of OI as of 10/19. USDA mentioned Thursday’s cash trade in KS was near $184 and mostly $186 ($294 dressed) for NE. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was another 84c weaker to $243.99 for 10/19.

Weekly CoT data showed managed money firms were closing cattle longs during the week that ended 10/17. That reduced their net long by 2.5k contracts to 83.8k. The funds were 6,516 contracts net long in feeders on 10/17. That was an 836 contract weaker net long through the week.

The monthly Cattle on Feed update had 11.58m head of cattle in 1,000+ capacity feedlots on October 1st. That was 0.6% above Oct ’22, compared to the pre-report expectations for a 0.3% drop. Sep placements were 2.206m head, up by a shocking 6% from Sep ’22, and up 10% from August. The average trade guess was to see a 0.8% yr/yr increase. NASS had marketings at 1.663m head for Sep, down 10.6% yr/yr and near the trade estimates. The report updated the heifer ratio in feedlots, showing 40%, which is up from 39.75% last year.

USDA’s afternoon Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice boxes at $305.38 and Select boxes at $278.70. For choice that was back up by $1.26, as Select increased by $1.22. USDA reported the week’s beef production was 527.8m lbs, up 3.5% for the week but 6.1% below the same week last year. FI cattle slaughter was listed at 638k head for the week, up 3.4% from last week but 5.5% below the same week last year. The YTD slaughter was marked at 26.122m head, trailing last year’s 27.373m head pace.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $184.275, down $0.125,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $184.625, down $0.675,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $187.725, down $1.225,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $241.825, down $1.750

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.225, down $2.275

