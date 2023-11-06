News & Insights

Cattle Drop 1-2% Out of Weekend

Fat cattle fell out of the weekend with $2.55 to $3.25 losses. The feeders also fell by over 1% to start the week, ending down by as much as $3.42 across the front months. Monday catch up business was reported near $181, with sparse activity. USDA confirmed cash trade last week was mostly near $185. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by $1.30 for 11/03 to $238.92.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed prices fell 62 cents in Choice and $1.65 in Select on Monday. Monday’s FI cattle slaughter was 122k head, compared to 125k last week and 122k during the same Monday last year. 

 

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $181.325, down $2.550,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $181.975, down $3.250,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $184.600, down $3.225,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $237.175, down $3.425

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $236.425, down $3.325

