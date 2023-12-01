Cattle Down again for Friday

Front month live cattle prices are currently $0.90 to $1.52 in the red. The final print of the month left the Feb cattle contract down by a net $12.80 for November, following October’s $7.87 loss. USDA reported the cash trade for Thursday was nearly 25k head - with trade mostly near $174 in TX, and $174-$175 in NE. Feeder cattle are trading with triple digit losses of as much as $3.97 across the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $224.77, up by $2.52 for 11/29.

USDA had Wholesale Boxed Beef prices $1.99.cwt. higher in Choice and $0.66 higher for Select. The week’s FI cattle slaughter was 494k head through Thursday, compared to 509k during the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $170.150, down $0.725,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $170.550, down $1.275,

April 24 Cattle are at $173.100, down $1.325,

Cash Cattle Index was $175.000, from $177.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $216.825, down $3.125

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $219.325, down $3.250

