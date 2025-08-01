Stocks

Cattle Correcting Higher on Friday Following Thursday’s Month End Selling

August 01, 2025 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures are trading with contracts 62 to 70 cents higher in the nearbys, as August is up $2.57 trying to catch the cash market. Cash trade has picked up this week to $235-236 in the South, up $3 to $5 from last week. Northern trade was up $3 to $383 dressed. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed $245 sales in IA and CO, with $235 sales in TX. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.42 to $2.70 across most contracts at midday, taking back some of Thursday’s weakness. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.98 to $335.01 on July 30.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed again in the Friday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening back out to $23.55. Choice boxes were up $2.83 at $364.15, while Select was 77 cents lower to $340.60. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Thursday at 111,000 head, taking the weekly total to 444,000. That was down 4,000 head from last week and 27,849 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $230.350, up $2.575,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  are at $223.850, up $0.700,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  are at $224.550, up $0.625,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $334.075, up $2.700

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $333.525, up $1.975

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $331.600, up $1.425

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.