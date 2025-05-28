Cattle Continuing Weakness on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are slipping lower on Wednesday with losses of 90 cents to $1.05. Cash trade this week has been slow. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on 1,546 head offered, with bids ranging from $215-220. Feeder cattle futures are back to weaker trade, with contracts $2.15 to $2.35 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 16 cents on May 26 with an average price of $296.09.
USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was higher on Wednesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread at $13.82. Choice boxes were up $2.92 at $364.77, while Select was quoted 12 cents higher at $350.95/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 114,000 head, with the weekly total at 116,000 head. That is down 10,121 head from the same holiday week last year.
Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $214.100, down $1.025,
Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $208.250, down $1.050,
Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $206.175, down $0.900,
Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $296.000, down $2.150
Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $294.900, down $2.350
Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $293.000, down $2.350On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- What Cattle-on-Feed Report, EU Tariffs Mean for Live and Feeder Cattle Futures
- Consider Buying Call Options on August Live Cattle Futures
- Mooooonshot in Cattle Futures Prices. Can the Rally Continue?
- Will Cattle Make Even Higher Highs During the 2025 Peak Demand Season?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.