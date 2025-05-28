Cattle Continuing Weakness on Wednesday

Live cattle futures are slipping lower on Wednesday with losses of 90 cents to $1.05. Cash trade this week has been slow. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on 1,546 head offered, with bids ranging from $215-220. Feeder cattle futures are back to weaker trade, with contracts $2.15 to $2.35 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 16 cents on May 26 with an average price of $296.09.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was higher on Wednesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread at $13.82. Choice boxes were up $2.92 at $364.77, while Select was quoted 12 cents higher at $350.95/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 114,000 head, with the weekly total at 116,000 head. That is down 10,121 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle are at $214.100, down $1.025,

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $208.250, down $1.050,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $206.175, down $0.900,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $296.000, down $2.150

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $294.900, down $2.350

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $293.000, down $2.350

