Cattle Continuing Rally on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are 80 cents to $1.05 higher on Tuesday. Cash activity settled in at $230-232 in the South last week, with $240-245 in the North. Feeder cattle futures are posting another round of strength after early weakness, up $1.45 to $1.90 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.10 to $329.93 on July 25. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had 2,972 head for sale, with action listed as $8-13 higher for steers and heifers $10-20 higher.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Tuesday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $24.33. Choice boxes were quoted 88 cents lower at $366.85, while Select was down $4.33 to $342.52. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Monday at 108,000 head. That was up 3,000 head from last week but 6,308 head lower vs. the same Monday in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $228.925, up $1.050,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $225.600, up $0.825,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $226.200, up $0.850,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $335.400, up $1.875

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $336.150, up $1.600

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $334.825, up $1.475

