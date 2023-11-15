Cattle Continue to Firm Back Up

Fat cattle are up by $1.85 across the front months and by $1 to $1.10 across the deferred contracts. Feeders are also extending the relief rally bounce by $1.37 to $2.35 through Wednesday’s midday. Cash cattle sales were mostly unestablished, with some $178 sales in the WCB. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $2.76 weaker to $228.64 for 11/13.

Analysts are looking for Friday’s CoF report to show between a 0.9% and a 2.4% increase to Nov 1 ‘22’s inventory. The average trade guess is +1.8%, or ~11.907m head. Estimates for cattle marketed in October range from 1.5% to 3% below October ’22, with -2.1% expected on average. The average trade guess is to see a 4.9% larger October placement year/year, though the full range is from -0.2% to +8%.

Wholesale Boxed Beef was stronger in the midweek update. Choice was up by $2.61 and Select was up by $1.41. Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter was 126k head, for a WTD total of 251,000 head. That compares to 247k head last week and 256k head last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $177.650, up $1.800,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $178.700, up $1.825,

April 24 Cattle are at $180.475, up $1.675,

Cash Cattle Index was $180.080, from $180.00 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $229.500, down $0.550

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $230.550, up $1.550

