Cattle Continue to Sell into Month-End

Live cattle are down 50 cents to $1.60 across the nearbys at midday. Cash action has been quiet this week with some light $190 reported in the North and $186 in the South. Feeders are trading with contracts down $2.80 to $3.05 on the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 60 cents on May 29 to $249.28.

Beef Export Sales were reported at 15,700 MT, a sharp drop of 27% from the previous week. Export shipments were tallied at 16,100 MT, a 7% decline from the week prior’s calendar year high.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Friday morning. Choice boxes down 22 cents at $313.82, with Select 52 cents lower to $302.00. The Chc/Sel spread has widened to $11.82. USDA estimated Thursday’s FI cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, with the WTD total at 375,000. That is well below last week due to the holiday and down 4,934 head from the same week last year.

Jun 24 Live Cattle are at $181.450, down $1.100,

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $178.175, down $1.600,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $180.650, down $1.475,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $256.000, down $3.075

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $257.625, down $3.050

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $258.550, down $2.900

