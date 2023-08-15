Cattle Continue Downward

Live cattle futures are working 37 to 65 cents lower so far through midday, with the October contract working on the 3rd consecutive red candle. Feeder cattle are firmer, trading mixed but mostly lower within 20 cents of UNCH so far. The FCE had 1,402 head listed, but saw no sales between $177 bids and $181 asks. USDA had no cash activity to report for Monday, calling trade $180 in the South last week and $188 in the North. USDA’s OKC Feeder Cattle Auction Review showed 8k head were sold with $2 stronger prices. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $244.81 after a 29 cent increase on 8/11.

USDA quoted Wholesale Boxed Beef prices stronger on Tuesday with a $1.97 increase for Choice to $307.47 and a $2.70 increase in Select to $283.15. USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle slaughter was 119,000 head. That is down from 123k last week and from 121k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $179.300, down $0.450,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $180.375, down $0.300,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $184.600, down $0.375,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.960, from $179.80 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $246.525, up $0.300

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.425, up $0.300

