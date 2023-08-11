News & Insights

Cattle Complex Mixed with Feeder Gains

August 11, 2023 — 12:53 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Front month live cattle futures are working lower with losses of as much as 50 cents so far. The Feeder cattle market is up by 7 to 30 cents at midday. 130 head of MT heifers were sold on Friday’s FCE auction for $191.25. The other cattle listed went unsold between $175-$177 bids and $180+ asks. USDA reported some light $188-$190 WCB sales on Thursday. The 8/9 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 46 cents stronger to $245.42. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the PM update, with a $1.49 drop in Choice and a 34 cent weaker Select quote. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Thursday as 491k head. That remains 3k lighter than last week and 2k head behind the same week last year. 

Aug 23 Cattle  are at $180.950, down $0.150,

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $182.000, down $0.525,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $186.150, down $0.450,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.800, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $247.750, down $0.250

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $251.450, down $0.125


