Cattle Complex Mixed with Feeder Gains

Front month live cattle futures are working lower with losses of as much as 50 cents so far. The Feeder cattle market is up by 7 to 30 cents at midday. 130 head of MT heifers were sold on Friday’s FCE auction for $191.25. The other cattle listed went unsold between $175-$177 bids and $180+ asks. USDA reported some light $188-$190 WCB sales on Thursday. The 8/9 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 46 cents stronger to $245.42.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the PM update, with a $1.49 drop in Choice and a 34 cent weaker Select quote. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Thursday as 491k head. That remains 3k lighter than last week and 2k head behind the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $180.950, down $0.150,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $182.000, down $0.525,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $186.150, down $0.450,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.800, from $179.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.750, down $0.250

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $251.450, down $0.125

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.