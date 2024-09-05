News & Insights

Cattle Collapsing on Thursday

Live cattle futures are falling at midday, with contracts on $2.30 to $2.45 on Thursday. Cash trade has been slow so far on this short week. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed 0 sales on the 1,548 head listed on Thursday morning, with bids of $179-180. Feeder cattle futures are down $2.80 to $3.77 so far on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 45 cents at $239.53 on September 3. 

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday morning report. Choice boxes were up 73 cents at $312.33, with Select products $1.81 lower @ $297.58. The Chc/Select spread widened to $14.75. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, taking the weekly total to 252,000. That is well below the previous week due to the holiday and 6,554 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle  are at $176.925, down $2.300,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  are at $176.450, down $2.450,

Feb 25 Live Cattle  are at $177.200, down $2.300,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $236.825, down $2.800

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $234.225, down $3.225

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $231.400, down $3.775

