News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Collapsing to Start the Month

August 01, 2024 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures are trading with midday losses of $2 to $3.30. Some light trade volume was reported on Thursday with $188 sales in KS. This morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange saw sales on one lot of TX cattle for $191 using their BidTheGrid™ method, with live bids of 187 in TX. Feeder cattle futures are down $4.55 to $5.40 so far on the session.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down just 4 cents at $258.69 on July 30. 

Export Sales data showed beef totaling 17,710 MT in sales for 2024, a 10-week high. Actual export shipments were tallied at 16,209 MT, slightly below last week.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday AM report. Choice boxes were down $1.34 at $313.43, with Select products $1.12 lower @ $299.04. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $14.39.  USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI slaughter at 122,000 head, taking the weekly total to 360,000 head. That is even with last week 8,900 head below the same week a year ago. 

Aug 24 Live Cattle  are at $185.075, down $2.050,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  are at $183.775, down $2.900,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  are at $184.600, down $3.275,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $252.700, down $4.550

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $251.275, down $5.825

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $250.400, down $5.750

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.