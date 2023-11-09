Cattle Collapsing on Increased Production

Live cattle futures are down by 3% across the front months with Feb dropping $5.45. Feeder cattle are also trading with losses of as much as $7.10 across the front months. Cash trade for the week remains light, though some WCB sales were confirmed near $180-$182 on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 11/07 was 76 cents lower to $238.13.

Weekly beef bookings were shown at 13,625 MT via the Export Sales report. FAS had Japan as the top buyer. Beef exports were 14.5k MT for the week, up to 686,940 MT for the yearly total.

WASDE projections raised beef production for 2024 by 535 million lbs to 25.81 billion. Most of that came via +235m in Q1 and +160m in Q2. 2024 output is still projected 1.122b lbs below 2023, the latter of which saw 45m lb production cut in today’s report.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices from Thursday morning were again mixed, though choice rebounded by 30 cents while Select dipped back by 54 cents. USDA estimates FI cattle slaughter at 371k head for the week through Wednesday. That is 1,000 head behind last week and is 7,000 below the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $174.475, down $4.925,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $174.200, down $5.275,

April 24 Cattle are at $176.800, down $4.825,

Cash Cattle Index was $180.000, from $185.50 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $229.650, down $4.900

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $226.150, down $6.625

