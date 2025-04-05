Stocks

Cattle Collapsing As Funds Exit Ahead of the Weekend

April 05, 2025 — 05:38 am EDT

Live cattle futures are trading with losses of $4.55 to $5.95 so far on Friday. Cash trade has been reported at $208 in the South so far this week, down $1-2 from last week. Northern sales have been steady to down $1 to $212-213.  Feeder cattle futures are falling $6.22 to $8.25 so far to close out the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 66 cents on April 2, with the average price at $291.93. 

In response to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, China issued a retaliatory tariff of 34% on all US goods overnight. 

Friday morning’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report from USDA was back higher, as the Chc/Sel widened to $21.06. Choice boxes were back up $1.04 at $339.41/cwt, with Select 51 cents higher to $318.35. Thursday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 124,000 head by USDA, taking the weekly total to 472,000 head. That was 13,000 head below the previous week and down 2,460 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle  are at $203.500, down $4.550,

Jun 25 Live Cattle  are at $198.825, down $5.875,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  are at $195.225, down $5.950,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $279.175, down $6.225

May 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $274.950, down $8.175

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  are at $281.050, down $8.250

