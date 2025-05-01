Cattle Closes Lower To Round Out April

Live cattle futures closed the midweek session with contracts down 60 to $1.80. April futures expired today. Cash trade has yet to see much movement this week, with some $214-218 light business so far. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 40 of the 1,028 head offered at $216 in IA using their BidTheGrid™ method. Other bids were $209-210. Feeder cattle futures fell back by $1.45 to $1.90 on the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 63 cents on April 29, with the average price at $295.77.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed lower action on Wednesday afternoon, as the Chc/Sel narrowed back to $23.29. Choice boxes were down $2.95 at $345.31/cwt, with Select down $1.80 to $322.02. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 121,000 head for Wednesday, with the weekly total at 345,000. That is 5,000 head below the week prior and down 13,878 head from the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.750, down $0.600,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $208.400, down $1.800,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $204.050, down $1.625,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $292.575, down $1.450,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $295.025, down $1.875,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $293.800, down $1.800,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.