Cattle Closes Firm on Tuesday as Early Cash Business Takes Place

Live cattle futures saw gains of anywhere from a tick to 50 cents higher in the front months on Tuesday. Preliminary open interest was up 4,021 contracts on Tuesday, despite 2,320 contracts exiting June. Cash action is off to an earlier start this week, with light $218-220 sales reported in the South already, steady to $2 higher than last week. Feeder cattle futures faced weakness for much of the session, though buying came in late to close with contracts up 30 to 35 cents and May still down 37 cents. Preliminary open interest was up 1,668 contracts, The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 38 cents on May 5, with the average price at $293.78.

Census data converted to a carcass basis showed beef exports during March totaling 255.76 million lbs, which was slightly below last year, but a 3-month high.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were stronger again on Tuesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $11.70. Choice boxes were up $1.10 at $344.67, while Select was quoted $4.90higher at $332.97 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 121,000 head, with the week to date total at 230,000 head. That is 6,000 head above the week prior but down 11,056 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $213.675, up $0.025,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $209.375, up $0.300,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $206.875, up $0.475,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $295.700, down $0.375,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $299.200, up $0.300,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $297.875, up $0.325,

