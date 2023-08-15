Cattle Closed Red to Start the Week

Live cattle futures were 47 to 65 cents lower on Monday. October settled about a dime off the low for a $1.25 range. Nearby feeder futures were down $0.97 to $1.52 to end the first trade day of the week. USDA had no cash activity to report for Monday, calling trade $180 in the South last week and $188 in the North. USDA’s OKC Feeder Cattle Auction Review showed 8k head were sold, including 67% under 600#s. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $244.52 on 8/10, down by 90 cents.

USDA quoted Wholesale Boxed Beef prices as $305.50 in Choice and $280.45 in Select. That was up by $2.89 and $3.22 respectively. USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle slaughter was 119,000 head. That is down from 123k last week and from 121k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $179.750, down $0.625,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $180.675, down $0.650,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $184.975, down $0.475,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.225, down $1.525

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.125, down $1.325

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.850, down $1.025

