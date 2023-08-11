Cattle Closed Red on Friday

The cattle market closed down by $0.72 to $1.20 on the last trade day of the week. For October that left the board at a net $1.57 loss for the week. Feeder cattle were down 12 to 52 cents on the day after dropping from their midday gains. Sep feeders were down $2 for the week. 130 head of MT heifers were sold on Friday’s FCE auction for $191.25. The other cattle listed went unsold between $175-$177 bids and $180+ asks. USDA reported Friday cash trade from $186 to $190 (mostly $188), but reiterated the Southern market remains unestablished for the week. The 8/9 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 9 cents weaker to $244.52.

The weekly CoT update showed live cattle spec traders were 3.7k contracts less net long to 95,791 on 8/8. Managed money firms were 1,273 contracts less net long in feeders as well to 13,578.

USDA trimmed Q3 beef production by 105m lbs and Q4 by 75m lbs in the WASDE report. 2024 was on net raised by 465m lbs, but remains 1.816 billion lighter yr/yr.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the PM report to $302.61 in Choice and $277.23 in Select. USDA estimates the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 603k head for the week through Saturday. That set the YTD total at 19.935m head, or 4% behind last year’s pace.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $180.375, down $0.725,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $181.325, down $1.200,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.450, down $1.150,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.750, down $0.250

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.450, down $0.125

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $252.875, down $0.450

