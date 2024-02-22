News & Insights

Cattle Closed Mostly Higher on Wednesday

Nearby live cattle futures ended the session with 27 to 35 cent gains across the front months. Feb fats and March feeders closed in the red for a mixed day. The other nearby feeders had closed up by a much as $1. No cash trades have been confirmed for the week through Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $90.42 on 2/20, up by $1.15. 

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices were mixed as Select fell by $3.36 to $284.46 while Choice was another 43 cents firmer on Wednesday afternoon.  were mixed on Wednesday morning as Choice increased 84 cents to a $2.50 drop in Select. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was listed at 349k head for the week through Wednesday. That compares to 363k head last week and to 353k head during the same week last year. 

 

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $183.975, down $0.425,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $187.700, up $0.375,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $183.300, up $0.350,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $251.350, down $0.025

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $255.925, up $0.575

