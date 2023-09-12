Cattle Closed Mixed on Tuesday

Cattle futures ended the session with a 7c loss in October and a 10 cent loss in Feb. The other nearbys were stronger, but gains were limited to 17 cents. The feeders were also mixed with losses of as much as 90 cents in Sep, but +/- 30 cents in the others. USDA confirmed some light trade in NE, though volumes were too weak for a trend. The 9/08 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by $1.21 to $250.42.

USDA’s WASDE report showed a 60m lb reduction for Q3 ’23 beef production, but Q4 was upped by 20m lbs to partially offset. That left the 2023 yearly total at 26.941 billion lbs. 2024 output remained unchanged at 25.165 billion.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report lowered Choice by $2.08 and Select $1.66 lower. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 127k head, for a weekly total of 252k head. That is down 3k head from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $184.150, down $0.075,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $188.450, up $0.175,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $192.625, down $0.100,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.325, down $0.900

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $261.250, down $0.200

