Cattle Closed Mixed on Thursday

Fat cattle futures were 15 to 62 cents lower, though Feb and April fats were 7 to 20 cents higher at the close. There were again no sales made for the 1,772 head listed on the FCE, bids were capped at $179 with asks of $180+. USDA confirmed very light cash trade on Thursday, mostly near $183-$186 in the WCB. For the most part the week’s cash activity remains unestablished. Feeder cattle futures were $0.45 to $0.90 higher on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 7/26 was 28 cents higher to $242.29.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had a 24-week high for beef bookings for the week that ended 7/20. The 21,355 MT sold was mostly to South Korea and Japan, and left total commitments for the year at 607k MT.

Afternoon Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were 48 cents weaker in Choice and 5 cents lower in Select. USDA estimated the week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 499k head through Thursday. That is 4k ahead of last week’s pace and up 8k head from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $178.050, down $0.625,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $179.500, down $0.450,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.400, down $0.150,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $244.650, up $0.450

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.275, up $0.825

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.350, up $0.900

