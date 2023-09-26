Cattle Closed Mixed on Monday

Cattle went home with mixed results following the Cattle on Feed report. The ’23 contracts were down by 10 to 12 cents, while the ’24 contracts closed up by as much as 35 cents. The feeders were 22 to 82 cents weaker on the day. USDA reported limited cash sales for Monday, as last week’s market was mostly $185-$186 in the North and mostly $183 for the South. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 83 cents to $254.06 on 9/22.

Cold Storage data from Monday afternoon showed 421.63 million lbs of beef stocks in the US as of August 31. That was a 17.94% drop vs. last year and up 2.72% from last month’s revised total.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices from Monday afternoon were mixed with a $1.85 drop in Choice and a 2 cent increase for Select. USDA estimates Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 127k head. That was 6k more than last week, and was up 4k from the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $186.975, down $0.100,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $191.225, down $0.125,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $195.900, up $0.350,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.875, down $0.225

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $258.825, down $0.325

