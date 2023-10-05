News & Insights

Cattle Closed Mixed on Midweek Positioning

October 05, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Live cattle futures were stronger on Wednesday, as the feeders faded. Fat cattle settled the session 2 to 37 cents higher, leaving the Dec contract at a $1.90 loss for the week and a $6 loss from the LoC high. The front month feeder cattle futures were 12 to 82 cents in the red on the day. Nov futures were contrary to the others with a 7c gain on the day. Thursday’s cash market was shown from $182 to $184. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased 11 cents to $251.90. 

USDA saw Wholesale Boxed Beef prices lower for Wednesday. Choice was down $3.31 and Select fell 72 cents per cwt. USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter at 375k head, down from 381k head last week and 386k head during the same week last year. 

 

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $182.200, up $0.075,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $186.025, up $0.375,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $190.375, up $0.075,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $247.775, down $0.825

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $250.425, up $0.075

