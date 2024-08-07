News & Insights

Cattle Closed with Mixed Action on Wednesday as Cash Trade Slips

Live cattle futures saw some slight strength, with front months up 7 to 30 cents. Cash trade started out on Wednesday with some $187 to $190.50 trade in the South and Northern trade slipping $3 to $193. Feeder cattle futures were down 37 cents to $1.67 across most contracts at the Wednesday close.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 63 cents at $254.72 on August 6. 

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef were reported lower in the Wednesday PM report. Choice boxes were down $1.96 at $313.85, with Select products 79 cents lower @ $298.83. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $15.02.  USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI slaughter at 122,000 head, taking the weekly total to 36,000. That is up 3,000 head from last week and 5,578 head below the same week a year ago. 

Aug 24 Live Cattle  closed at $182.275, up $0.300,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  closed at $179.275, up $0.225,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  closed at $178.125, up $0.075,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $242.625, down $0.375,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $238.900, down $1.675,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $238.125, down $0.900,

