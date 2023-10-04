Cattle Closed Lower on Tuesday, Beef Under Pressure

Cattle ended Tuesday’s session with triple digit losses, worse in the feeders. Front month feeder cattle futures were down by >ver $5 for 2% losses on the day. That left the October contract $14 off the LoC high. Fat cattle were also 1.4% in the red at the close on $2.70 losses. USDA confirmed 16k head of cash cattle sales on Tuesday, mostly from $182 - $184. The 9/29 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $252.21 after a 10c increase.

The Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice $3.01 lower and Select $1.39 cents weaker in the PM. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 128,000 head for Tuesday. That has the week-to-date pace at 253k head – trailing LW by 2k and the same week last year by 5k head.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $182.125, down $2.300,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $185.650, down $2.700,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $190.300, down $2.875,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.600, down $4.725

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.350, down $5.350

