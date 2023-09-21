Cattle Closed in the Red

Front month fat cattle futures fell in tandem with the other ag futures, ending the session $1.77 to $2.02 in the red. The feeder cattle market settled lower by $0.80 to $2.87. USDA reported cash trade from $183 - $187 with most sales near $185 in the North. TX sales remain unestablished through Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index from 9/20 was 67 cents higher to $254.09.

Going into Friday’s COF report, analysts expect NASS to report a 2.3% lower inventory of ~11.023m head. The full range of estimates for Sep 1 is from -3.1% to -1% from Sep ’22. Placements are expected to be 6.7% lower yr/yr on average. The average estimate for marketings is to be 94.7% of LY.

Weekly beef bookings were 13,746 MT for the week that ended 9/14 according to the Export Sales report. That was up form the CY low last week, but was down 9% from the same week last year. Both Japan and South Korea were buyers for over 3k MT. USDA reported 15,166 MT were shipped during the week. That has the yearly running total at 584,877 MT.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were reported 67 cents higher in Choice and 32 cents stronger in Select. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 498k head through Thursday. That is down 4k head from last week and is 13k head behind the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $184.975, down $1.800,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $189.500, down $2.025,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $194.075, down $1.775,

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.275, down $0.900

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $257.775, down $2.800

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.