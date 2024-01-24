Cattle Closed Higher for Turnaround Tuesday

Cattle bulls put up 52 to 92 cent gains on Tuesday after the initial post-COF report selloff attempt on Monday. The feeder cattle futures led the way with over 1% gains of as much $2.45. USDA confirmed Friday cash sales near $172-$173. USDA reported 6 thousand head of feeders were sold in the OKC auction, including 63% steers and 37% heifers, and with 66% being below 600#s. The 1/19 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.25 firmer to $228.51.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics had 2023 beef production at 7.53 MMT, up by 4.8%.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $2.99 stronger with in Choice and $1.80 higher in Select. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was listed as 111k head for a weekly total of 240k head. That compares to 29k head during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $174.650, up $0.875,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $177.825, up $0.925,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $174.950, up $0.675,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $231.000, up $1.175

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $233.650, up $2.375

