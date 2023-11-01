Cattle Close with Gains on Wednesday

News & Insights

Front month live cattle futures were $0.07 to $1.05 as the nearby futures lost to the back months. USDA confirmed 1,116 head were sold on Wednesday, but was not enough to establish a market. Last week’s market was mostly near $185-186. The feeder cattle futures were up by 57 to 87 cents on the session. The CME Feeder Cattle Index on 10/31 was 2 cents higher to $237.25. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices from Wednesday’s afternoon report were $3 weaker in Choice and 95c lower in Select. The Chc/Sel spread was $23.63 in the PM report. USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter at 372k head for the week through Wednesday. That is 5k head below last week and compares to 386k head during the same week last year. 

 

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $183.625, up $0.075,

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $185.175, up $0.550,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $187.550, up $0.875,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $238.575, up $0.875

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $238.025, up $0.825

