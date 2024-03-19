Cattle Close Up by Triple Digits to Start the Week

The cattle futures market finished Monday with $1.32 to $1.80 gains across the nearby contracts. Feeders were $1.92 to $3.12 higher. USDA reported cash cattle trades last week from from $185 to $190, with Friday showing $186 sales for the South and $187-$188 for the North. Gathering of show lists was the main activity on Monday. Feeder cattle sales in the OKC auction totaled 6.3k head, of which 44% were steers and 75% were sub-600lbs. The 3/15 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $250.86, up by $1.86.

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices were stronger on Monday with Choice at $313.33, up by $1.43, and Select at $303.05, up by 65 cents. USDA reported Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 120k head. That’s up from 111k head from last week and is 4.6k head below the same week last year.

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $188.575, up $1.325,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $185.400, up $1.800,

Aug 24 Cattle closed at $184.350, up $1.725,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.200, up $1.925

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.100, up $2.975

