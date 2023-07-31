Cattle Close Red on Monday

Front month fat cattle futures ended the session 7 to 65 cents in the red. October was $1.50 off the low for the day. USDA mentioned some light $185 in the WCB on Monday. Last week’s action was mostly from $185 to $186 FOB in the WCB, and $178 - $179 in the South.

Feeder cattle closed mixed to start the week. Futures were UNCH in August, and 40 cents weaker in November. The Sep and Oct contracts were 22 and 2 cents higher respectively. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review had 4,500 head listed with prices steady to $3 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 7/27 was 58 cents higher to $242.87.

Monday’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were 22 cents lower in Choice and 19 cents higher in Select. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 124k head for Monday. That is 2k more than both last week and the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $178.050, down $0.100,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $179.525, down $0.075,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.400, down $0.200,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.600, down $0.000

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.200, up $0.225

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.025, up $0.025

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.