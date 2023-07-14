Cattle Close Off Thursday’s Lows

Live cattle futures firmed up at the close on Thursday leaving the board mixed. August settled 2 cents higher on the day and $1.70 off the session low. The other futures were also off their lows, but still 15 to 25 cents in the red. Feeder cattle stayed triple digits lower for the day, courtesy of higher feed costs. August was $1.50 off the low for the day. The FCE auction had 1,494 head listed with no sales between $175 and $177 bids and $178-179 asks. USDA maintained cash volumes for the week remain light through Thursday, but mentioned limited $175 - $184 sales. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 22 cents weaker on 7/11 to $238.11.

Weekly beef export bookings were 9,931 MT according to the FAS data release. That was an 11 week low. The week’s exports were a 16-week low of 13,978 MT leaving the accumulated total at 428,843 MT.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report dropped Choice boxes by $4.07 to $306.91 cwt. as Select was 92 cents weaker on Thursday afternoon. USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI cattle slaughter was 504,000 head through Thursday. That compares to 498k head during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $176.900, up $0.025,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $180.100, down $0.150,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.375, unch,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.000, down $1.575

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.325, down $1.950

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.575, down $2.250

