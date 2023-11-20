Cattle Close Mostly Higher

Cattle settled the Monday session on a mixed note, with the front two months down 15 to 27 cents and other contracts up 30 cents to $1.05on the day. Much of last week’s cash action landed in the $178 level, which was down $2-3 from the week prior. Monday action was at a standstill, with most compiling showlists for the short week. Feeders headed higher, as most contracts were up $1.22 to $1.47, with the exception to Nov. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $2.72 on November 17 to $225.92.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report. Choice boxes were up $1.88 in the afternoon release at $295.75, with Select a quarter higher to $270.95. That left the Chc/Sel spread at $24.80. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 125,000 head for Monday, That was even with last week but down 5,000 head compared to the same day last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $175.475, down $0.275,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $176.650, down $0.150,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $178.725, up $0.300,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $229.850, up $1.350

