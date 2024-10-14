Cattle Close Mixed on Monday

Live cattle futures ended the Monday session with October down 35 cents and other nearby contracts up 35 to 50 cents. There were no deliveries issued against October futures on Monday, with the 10 from Friday retendered. Cash sales were reported in the north at $187-188 last week, even to $1 higher vs. last week. Southern sales hit $186-187 on Thursday, steady to up $1 on the week.

Feeder cattle futures were mixed on Monday, with front months down 22 to 62 cents and Han up 35 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 56 cents at $250.61 on October 10. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 6,800 head for sale, which is above last week and slightly below the same week last year. Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 higher, with steer and heifer calves down $2 to $6.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up $2.10 to $313.32/cwt, with Select 38 cents higher @ $289.10. The Chc/Select spread narrowed to $24.22. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 120,000 head on Monday. That is 10,000 head above the previous week and up 3,124 head from the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $188.250, down $0.350,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $187.925, up $0.350,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.700, up $0.500,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.125, down $0.625,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.575, down $0.225,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.600, up $0.350,

