Cattle Close Mixed Despite Cash Strength

Live cattle futures closed out the Friday session with contracts down 25 cents to up 62 in some deferreds. Cash trade settled in this week around $191 in the South and $191-192 in the North. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed sales on three lots of the 1,174 head listed. Sales ranged from $191-191.50 live.

Feeder cattle were up 90 cents to $1.25 across the board on the day. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.36 from the day prior at $261.83 on December 5.

CFTC Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds adding 7,004 contracts to their net long at 122,400 contracts in live cattle futures and options as of Tuesday. In Feeder cattle, managed money added 2,119 contracts to their net long as of 12/3 to 18,854 contracts.

Accumulated beef exports via the Export Sales report have totaled 727,642 MT, which is down 1.95% from last year. Total commitments by adding in unshipped sales are up 0.6% at 831,321 MT.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back mixed in the Friday PM report. Choice boxes were up $4.20 to $312.04/cwt, with Select 37 cents lower @ $276.73. USDA estimated this week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 614,000 head through Saturday. That was 14,20 head below the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $187.375, up $0.400,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $186.175, down $0.150,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.300, down $0.250,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.825, up $0.900,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.675, up $1.075,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $255.575, up $0.950,

