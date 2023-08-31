Cattle Close in Black on Thursday

Live cattle futures were 50 to 92 cents higher on day, with August expiring at $179.72. Confirmed cash trade ranged $178-$179 in the South on Thursday and $182 in the North. Feeder cattle futures were $0.65 to $0.92 stronger on Thursday – as Aug expired at $249.10. The 8/29 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 3 cents stronger to $249.15.

Export Sales data from this morning had 18,170 MT of beef bookings for the week that ended 8/24. That was a 5-wk high led by sales to China. Beef exports were reported at 19,884 MT which was a CY high. Total beef commitments were 679,502 MT as of 8/24 – trailing last year’s pace by 16%.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker on Thursday with a $1.32 drop in Choice and a 28 cent decline in Select. The Chc/Sel was 24.54. The FI cattle slaughter was 499k head for the week through Thursday. That is up from 488k head LW and up from 502k head during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $179.725, up $0.925,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $180.825, up $0.775,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $184.800, up $0.575,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.100, down $0.950

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.275, up $0.650

