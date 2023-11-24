Cattle Can’t Find Buyers on Friday

Live cattle futures are collapsing on Friday, with contracts $3.50 to $3.85 lower. A few cash bids so far this week have been at $177-179 across the country. Light trade has been reported at $177 in the South so far, down $1, with some Northern action at $280 in the beef, a $2 drop from last week. Feeder cattle are also facing weakness, with contracts $5 to $6 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 18 cents on November 21 to $226.94.

USDA’s delayed Export Sales report indicated 9,988 MT of beef sold during the week of November 16, up slightly from last week’s low total. Export shipments were shown at 15,096 MT, a 6-week high.

Beef stocks on October 31 were tallied at 444.33 million lbs according to Cold Storage data from NASS. That was a 12.92% drop from a year ago and the tightest since 2014. Compared to September it was a seasonal jump of 4.58%.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed again in the Wednesday afternoon report from USDA. Choice boxes were up $1.19 to $297.00, with Select dropping another $1.15 to $267.62. That widened the Chc/Sel spread to $29.38. THe Friday morning report will be out here shortly. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 127,000 head for Wednesday, taking the 3-day total this week to 378,000 head. That is 2,000 head above last week but down 6,000 head compared to the same week to date numbers from last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $170.900, down $3.575,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $171.400, down $3.875,

April 24 Cattle are at $174.000, down $3.650,

Cash Cattle Index was $178.000, from $178.00 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $221.825, down $5.300

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.