Cattle Bulls Taking Some Profits, But August Still Well Supported

Live cattle futures were solidly higher on Tuesday but are fading those gains on Wednesday. August is still the firmest, up 15 cents at midday, but later delivery months are 40 to 60 cents lower on presumed profit taking. Last week’s cash trade was 187-188.50 across the south and $196-198 in the north. Feeder cattle futures followed the fats higher on Tuesday and are following them lower today, trading $1.70 to $1.90 per cwt lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.07 at $257.74 on July 22.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday AM report, with Choice boxes up 9 cents at $313.30 and Select product $1.65 lower @ $295.01. The Chc/Sel spread thus widened to $18.29, with 125 loads used in the calculation. USDA estimated Tuesday FI slaughter at 123,000 head, putting the week to date at 238,000 vs. 248,000 head for the same Tuesday a year ago.

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $186.450, up $0.150,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $185.800, down $0.325,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $186.975, down $0.425,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $257.100, down $1.650

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $256.600, down $2.000

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $256.550, down $1.875

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.