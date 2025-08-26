Stocks

Cattle Bulls Resume March to New Highs on Tuesday

August 26, 2025 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures posted gains of $1.30 to $2.30 across the front months on Tuesday, hitting new all-time highs on the front month continuation chart. Cash trade was quiet on Monday, mostly compiling showlists. Last week saw northern dressed action at $385-392 and live trade at $245, with southern trade at 240. 

Feeder cattle futures close the session up $2.37 to $3.15 in the nearbys on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $1.25 to $359.17 on August 25. Monday’s OKC weekly feeder auction saw sales on 6,173 head at $4-10 higher for feeders, with steer calves up $10-20 and heifer calves up $8-12. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices shot higher in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $22.41. Choice boxes were up $4.68 at $413.17, while Select was $5.38 higher to $390.76. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 118,000 head, with the weekly total at 225,000 head. That was up 9,000 head from last week but 8,993 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $242.500, up $2.275,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $238.200, up $1.375,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $239.925, up $1.875,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $363.225, up $2.375,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $365.050, up $3.150,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $363.775, up $3.025,

