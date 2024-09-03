News & Insights

Cattle Bulls Pushing Higher on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are showing $1.05 to $1.32 gains on Tuesday’s midday. Cash trade was slow last week, with some Southern action at $182-183, down $1-2, with the North steady at $184. Feeder cattle futures are up $1 to $1.70. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 35 cents at $242.95 on August 29. 

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning report. Choice boxes were up $2.14 at $311.48, with Select products $3.80 higher @ $299.62. The Chc/Select spread widened to $11.86. USDA estimated last week‘s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 611,000 head. That is up 3,000 head from the previous week and 29,514 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle  are at $179.650, up $1.050,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  are at $178.875, up $1.325,

Feb 25 Live Cattle  are at $179.550, up $1.100,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $241.550, up $1.075

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $239.450, up $1.700

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $236.825, up $1.575

